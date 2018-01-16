EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|4.4
|2
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.7
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|4
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|5
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|3.0
|6
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|7
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|8
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.9
|9
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.8
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.8
|11
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.7
|12
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.7
|13
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|14
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.7
|15
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.6
|16
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.6
|17
|Bangkok Bank *
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.6
|18
|Baidu
|Technology
|China
|2.5
|19
|Roche **
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.5
|20
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|21
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|2.4
|22
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
|23
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.3
|24
|Goodbaby International
|Consumer Goods
|China
|2.2
|25
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.2
|26
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.2
|27
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.2
|28
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.1
|29
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|2.1
|30
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2.1
|31
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.1
|32
|Celgene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.0
|33
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.0
|34
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.9
|35
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.9
|36
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|1.7
|37
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|1.6
|38
|Whirlpool
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|1.6
|39
|Alps Electric
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.4
|40
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|0.7
|41
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|0.1
|Total equity investments
|97.2
|Cash and other net assets
|2.8
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
|** The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|32.5
|Japan
|19.8
|Asia Pacific
|19.6
|United Kingdom
|12.3
|United States
|8.3
|Latin America
|2.4
|Other
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|2.8
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|31.4
|Health Care
|18.2
|Consumer Goods
|12.3
|Oil & Gas
|11.4
|Industrials
|10.4
|Consumer Services
|7.6
|Technology
|4.2
|Telecommunications
|1.7
|Cash and other net assets
|2.8
|100.0
As at 31 December 2017, the net assets of the Company were £148,067,000.
16 January 2018
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF