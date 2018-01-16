EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 4.4 2 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.7 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.5 4 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.1 5 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 3.0 6 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.9 7 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.9 8 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.9 9 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.8 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.8 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.7 12 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.7 13 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.7 14 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.7 15 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.6 16 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.6 17 Bangkok Bank * Financials Thailand 2.6 18 Baidu Technology China 2.5 19 Roche ** Health Care Switzerland 2.5 20 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.5 21 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.4 22 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 23 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.3 24 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 2.2 25 Sanofi Health Care France 2.2 26 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 27 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.2 28 DNB Financials Norway 2.1 29 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.1 30 Nomura Financials Japan 2.1 31 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.1 32 Celgene Health Care United States 2.0 33 Total Oil & Gas France 2.0 34 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 1.9 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.9 36 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.7 37 Nokia Technology Finland 1.6 38 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.6 39 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.4 40 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 41 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 0.1 Total equity investments 97.2 Cash and other net assets 2.8 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts ** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2017 % of Net Assets Europe 32.5 Japan 19.8 Asia Pacific 19.6 United Kingdom 12.3 United States 8.3 Latin America 2.4 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 2.8 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 31.4 Health Care 18.2 Consumer Goods 12.3 Oil & Gas 11.4 Industrials 10.4 Consumer Services 7.6 Technology 4.2 Telecommunications 1.7 Cash and other net assets 2.8 100.0

As at 31 December 2017, the net assets of the Company were £148,067,000.

16 January 2018

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

