sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.01.2018 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2017

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands4.4
2PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan3.7
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.5
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom3.1
5Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia3.0
6BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom2.9
7HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.9
8CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.9
9Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina2.8
10Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.8
11Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.7
12Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong2.7
13TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom2.7
14MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan2.7
15Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States2.6
16Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.6
17Bangkok Bank *FinancialsThailand2.6
18BaiduTechnologyChina2.5
19Roche **Health CareSwitzerland2.5
20PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands2.5
21CredicorpFinancialsPeru2.4
22Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
23BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.3
24Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina2.2
25SanofiHealth CareFrance2.2
26East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan2.2
27Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan2.2
28DNBFinancialsNorway2.1
29ApacheOil & GasUnited States2.1
30NomuraFinancialsJapan2.1
31BayerHealth CareGermany2.1
32CelgeneHealth CareUnited States2.0
33TotalOil & GasFrance2.0
34Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong1.9
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong1.9
36TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain1.7
37NokiaTechnologyFinland1.6
38WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States1.6
39Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan1.4
40Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom0.7
41GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands0.1
Total equity investments97.2
Cash and other net assets2.8
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2017% of Net Assets
Europe32.5
Japan19.8
Asia Pacific19.6
United Kingdom12.3
United States8.3
Latin America2.4
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets2.8
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2017 % of Net Assets
Financials31.4
Health Care18.2
Consumer Goods12.3
Oil & Gas11.4
Industrials10.4
Consumer Services7.6
Technology4.2
Telecommunications1.7
Cash and other net assets2.8
100.0

As at 31 December 2017, the net assets of the Company were £148,067,000.

16 January 2018

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2018 PR Newswire