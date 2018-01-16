sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.01.2018 | 08:01
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2017

PR Newswire
London, January 15

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands4.3
2Royal Dutch Shell *Oil & GasNetherlands3.4
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.4
4BayerHealth CareGermany3.2
5LeoniIndustrialsGermany3.1
6BBVAFinancialsSpain3.1
7TotalOil & GasFrance3.0
8ENIOil & GasItaly3.0
9CommerzbankFinancialsGermany3.0
10Roche **Health CareSwitzerland2.9
11SanofiHealth CareFrance2.9
12BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.9
13INGFinancialsNetherlands2.8
14BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.8
15TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain2.7
16Nordea BankFinancialsSweden2.7
17Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany2.5
18TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark2.5
19OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium2.4
20Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.4
21MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.4
22OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.4
23Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.3
24E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.3
25DNBFinancialsNorway2.3
26IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance2.3
27NokiaTechnologyFinland2.3
28Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.3
29RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.2
30AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.2
31Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.2
32AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.2
33Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.1
34DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.1
35MediobancaFinancialsItaly2.1
36Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland2.1
37Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway2.0
38SiemensIndustrialsGermany1.7
39GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands0.2
Total equity investments98.7
Cash and other net assets1.3
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in A shares
** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2017% of Net Assets
Germany18.1
France17.7
Netherlands13.1
Switzerland11.4
Spain7.9
Italy7.4
Finland4.7
Denmark4.7
Norway4.3
Sweden2.7
Belgium2.4
Ireland2.2
Poland2.1
Cash and other net assets1.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2017% of Net Assets
Financials23.3
Industrials18.4
Health Care15.3
Oil & Gas11.4
Consumer Services11.1
Telecommunications7.5
Consumer Goods6.9
Technology2.5
Utilities2.3
Cash and other net assets1.3
100.0

As at 31 December 2017, the net assets of the Company were £435,743,000.

16 January 2018

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2018 PR Newswire