London, January 15
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|4.3
|2
|Royal Dutch Shell *
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.4
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|4
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|3.2
|5
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.1
|6
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|3.1
|7
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.0
|8
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.0
|9
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|3.0
|10
|Roche **
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.9
|11
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.9
|12
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.9
|13
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|14
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.8
|15
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.7
|16
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.7
|17
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|18
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|2.5
|19
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.4
|20
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.4
|21
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.4
|22
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.4
|23
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|24
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.3
|25
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.3
|26
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.3
|27
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.3
|28
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.3
|29
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.2
|30
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.2
|31
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.2
|32
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.2
|33
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.1
|34
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|2.1
|35
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.1
|36
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.1
|37
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|2.0
|38
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|1.7
|39
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|0.2
|Total equity investments
|98.7
|Cash and other net assets
|1.3
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in A shares
** The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Germany
|18.1
|France
|17.7
|Netherlands
|13.1
|Switzerland
|11.4
|Spain
|7.9
|Italy
|7.4
|Finland
|4.7
|Denmark
|4.7
|Norway
|4.3
|Sweden
|2.7
|Belgium
|2.4
|Ireland
|2.2
|Poland
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|1.3
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|23.3
|Industrials
|18.4
|Health Care
|15.3
|Oil & Gas
|11.4
|Consumer Services
|11.1
|Telecommunications
|7.5
|Consumer Goods
|6.9
|Technology
|2.5
|Utilities
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|1.3
|100.0
As at 31 December 2017, the net assets of the Company were £435,743,000.
16 January 2018
LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP