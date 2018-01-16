THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 4.3 2 Royal Dutch Shell * Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.4 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.4 4 Bayer Health Care Germany 3.2 5 Leoni Industrials Germany 3.1 6 BBVA Financials Spain 3.1 7 Total Oil & Gas France 3.0 8 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.0 9 Commerzbank Financials Germany 3.0 10 Roche ** Health Care Switzerland 2.9 11 Sanofi Health Care France 2.9 12 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.9 13 ING Financials Netherlands 2.8 14 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.8 15 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.7 16 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.7 17 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.5 18 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 2.5 19 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.4 20 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.4 21 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.4 22 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.4 23 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.3 24 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.3 25 DNB Financials Norway 2.3 26 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.3 27 Nokia Technology Finland 2.3 28 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.3 29 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.2 30 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.2 31 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.2 32 Airbus Industrials France 2.2 33 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.1 34 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.1 35 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.1 36 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.1 37 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.0 38 Siemens Industrials Germany 1.7 39 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 0.2 Total equity investments 98.7 Cash and other net assets 1.3 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in A shares

** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2017 % of Net Assets Germany 18.1 France 17.7 Netherlands 13.1 Switzerland 11.4 Spain 7.9 Italy 7.4 Finland 4.7 Denmark 4.7 Norway 4.3 Sweden 2.7 Belgium 2.4 Ireland 2.2 Poland 2.1 Cash and other net assets 1.3 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 23.3 Industrials 18.4 Health Care 15.3 Oil & Gas 11.4 Consumer Services 11.1 Telecommunications 7.5 Consumer Goods 6.9 Technology 2.5 Utilities 2.3 Cash and other net assets 1.3 100.0

As at 31 December 2017, the net assets of the Company were £435,743,000.

16 January 2018

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP