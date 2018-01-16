Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-16 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 15 January 2018 the Register of Legal Entities has registered a new wording of the Articles of Association of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate.



Shareholders of the Company approved the project of the Articles of Association on 29th December 2017, during the Extraordinary General Shareholders meeting. The Company informs that the Supervisory Authority of the Bank of Lithuania gave it's authorization to change the Company's Articles of Association.



After the registration of Company's Articles of Association, the nominal value of the Company's ordinary registered shares is changed from EUR 0.29 to EUR 1.45 and the amount of ordinary registered issued shares - from 65,750,000 units to 13,150,000 units. The authorised capital of the Company amounts to EUR 19,067,500.



The number of shares owned by each shareholder shall be recalculated at the end of 15 January 2018 (hereinafter referred as Exchange Date). On the Exchange date the amount of shares owned by the shareholders will be divided by five and rounded upwards, the difference in the amount of shares will be adjusted at the expense of the public limited liability company Invalda INVL.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659888