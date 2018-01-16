Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16 January 2018 at 9.00 a.m.



ADVANCE INFORMATION ABOUT MARIMEKKO'S 2017 EARNINGS - COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT GREW BY 41 PERCENT AND NET SALES BY 3 PERCENT



According to preliminary financial results, the Marimekko Group's net sales in 2017 were about EUR 102.3 million (2016: 99.6); operating profit was approximately EUR 8.4 million (5.2) and comparable operating profit was around EUR 8.6 million (6.1). The figures are unaudited.



In its half-year financial report published on 10 August 2017, Marimekko estimated that the Group's net sales and comparable operating profit for 2017 would be at the same level as in the previous year. On 27 October 2017, the company announced in a stock exchange release that it had revised its estimate of comparable operating profit for 2017. Comparable operating profit was forecast to be at the same level as or higher than in the previous year. Net sales estimate remained unchanged. The release also stated that the share of holiday sales, in particular, of sales for the last quarter is considerable and that the outcome of the holiday season has a significant impact on results for the whole year. In its interim report published on 2 November 2017, the company reiterated the revised estimate, which in its entirety was as follows: the Marimekko Group's net sales for 2017 are estimated to be at the same level as in the previous year and comparable operating profit is expected to be at the same level as or higher than in the previous year.



According to preliminary financial results, comparable operating profit for 2017 grew by 41 percent and net sales by 3 percent on the previous year. Operating profit was improved by better-than-expected holiday sales which boosted retail and wholesale sales in Finland. Increased operational efficiency and lower-than-expected costs also had a positive impact on results.



Marimekko Corporation's financial statements bulletin for 2017, including the company's assessment of the outlook for 2018, will be published on Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 8.30 a.m. as announced earlier.



