Beter Bed Holding NV: New Chief Executive Officer Beter Bed Holding

The Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding N.V. intends to appoint John Kruijssen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Statutory Director. John will be involved in the day-to-day operations as per April 1st, 2018.

Supervisory Board Chairman Dirk Goeminne: 'We are delighted that John Kruijssen will be the new CEO of Beter Bed Holding. His extensive international retail experience, background of working at different strategic levels and leadership style all make him extremely suitable for leading Beter Bed Holding.'

John Kruijssen has served since 2015 as CEO of the Detailresult Groep N.V., which encompasses the Dutch supermarket chains Dirk van den Broek and Dekamarkt. He previously gained 20 years of experience in a diverse range of managerial positions at companies including Markeur Holding B.V., Royal Dutch Shell (both in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom), Unigro and Halfords (the Netherlands and Belgium). In addition to completing a course of study in Small Business & Retail Management (1984), he completed the Advanced Food Retailing programme at Nyenrode Business University in 1996.

The proposed appointment will be placed on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2018 in accordance with the articles of association and legal and statutory requirements. The Board of Directors will be comprised of two members following his appointment: John Kruijssen (CEO) and Bart Koops (CFO).

Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

The current total number of stores is 1,185. In 2016, the company achieved revenue of € 410.5 million and an EBITDA of € 37.5 million.





For more information:

Bart Koops

Chief Financial Officer

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 46761405

bart.koops@beterbed.nl (mailto:bart.koops@beterbed.nl)

Please click on the link below for the Pdf version of the press release.

press release 16-01-2018 (http://hugin.info/132850/R/2161519/831393.pdf)



