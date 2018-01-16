ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix to Exhibit at Photonics West 2018

ProPhotonix to Exhibit Laser Modules at Photonics West in San Francisco, 28th January - 01st February 2018; Configurable Laser Diode Modules for specific applications

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit its laser solutions at Photonics West, San Francisco, Booth 5137.

At the Photonics West exhibition, ProPhotonix will display a range of off-the-shelf laser diode modules suitable for applications from patient alignment to 3D measurement as well as examples of custom laser modules designed for specific customer application. With more than twenty years' experience working with OEMs to deliver customized laser diode based solutions, ProPhotonix has developed extensive expertise in the mechanical, optical and electronic engineering of laser solutions to address specific application requirements.

As laser technology has developed, the range of applications it addresses have expanded dramatically. ProPhotonix offers a wide range of wavelengths, stability, power options and form factors ideally suited to a range of applications such as laser lines for machine vision, industrial alignment applications, robot guidance, life science applications, scientific instrumentation, 3D measurement, spectroscopy and medical applications. ProPhotonix recognizes the need to provide cost-effective custom solutions to meet diverse needs. At Booth 5137, ProPhotonix' team of application engineers will be available to answer any questions you may have and to assist you to "Configure Your Laser Solution."

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix' Laser Operations commented, "At Photonics West, we aim to demonstrate our ability to deliver the most appropriate solution for each specific application requirement be that an off-the shelf laser module or a cost-effective custom laser solution."

To Configure Your Laser Solution, visit ProPhotonix' at Photonics West, Booth 5137.

Contacts:



ProPhotonix Limited



sales@prophotonix.com



Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix

Limited UK

Tel: +44 (0) 1279 717170



Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Andrew Craig

Richard Salmond

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000



About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange



