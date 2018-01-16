

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer prices and wholesale price data for December in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. Final inflation is expected to match the initial estimate of 1.7 percent in December.



Ahead of these data, the euro fell against its major rivals.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8894 against the pound, 1.1820 against the Swiss franc, 1.2270 against the US dollar and 135.97 against the yen.



