

16 January 2018



ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC



QUARTERLY UPDATE



FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 OCTOBER 2017



Highlights * Realisation activity key driver of growth in the quarter - NAV per share of 930p * Highly cash generative portfolio * YTD distributions exceed total proceeds received in the previous two financial years * Continued progress against strategic goals * Selective investment in compelling opportunities and increased exposure to ICG managed assets * Move to progressive annual dividend policy and quarterly payments * NAV and share price continue to outperform FTSE All-Share over one, three, five and ten years



Realisation activity key driver of growth in the quarter * Net asset value per share of 930p * Total Return[1] of 0.4% for the quarter; 9.1% for the nine months * Investment portfolio valued at £578.4m, 89.7% of net assets * 1.2% return for the quarter; 2.5% on a constant currency basis * 11.1% return for the nine months; 11.3% on a constant currency basis * Portfolio continues to be highly cash generative * 19 full realisations in the quarter - £63.0m of proceeds received



* Realisations at an 36% uplift to carrying value; 1.9x multiple of cost * Standard Brands largest exit generating proceeds of £16.1m * 47 full realisations in the nine months - £180.1m of proceeds received



* 35% uplift to carrying value; 2.4x multiple of cost



Selective investment in compelling opportunities * Total new investment of £33.7m in the quarter; £98.5m in the nine months * Co-investment of £8.1m in Visma, provider of accounting software and business outsourcing services, alongside ICG Europe VI * Including previous co-investment alongside Cinven, Visma now the third largest portfolio company, valued at £14.7m



Continued progress against strategic goals * More fully invested - investment portfolio represents 89.7% of net assets * High conviction investments of ICG directly controlled investments, third- party co-investments and secondary investments represent 43% of investment portfolio * Four of the largest 10 companies managed by ICG with total weighting to ICG managed investments increasing to 17.0% of the portfolio, up from 10% at January 2017 * Two co-investments alongside ICG Europe Fund VI completed in the nine months totalling £23.4m along with a £10.4m secondary in ICG Recovery 2008B * Increased exposure to US market - £31.8m committed to US opportunities in the nine months * 23.0% of the portfolio at October 2017



Progressive annual dividend policy and move to quarterly dividend payments * The Board anticipates paying a minimum dividend of 20.0p per share each year and, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, intends to grow the annual dividend progressively * The Company to move to quarterly dividend payments, with a quarterly dividend of 5p payable on 2 March 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 8 February 2018 and the record date 9 February 2018 - Quarterly dividend, together with interim dividend of 10p paid in November takes dividend payments to 15p - Final dividend will continue to be subject to shareholder approval



Strong balance sheet and continued buybacks of shares * High level of realisations increased cash and liquid assets by £8.7m during the quarter to £83.6m * Uncalled commitments of £319m - £187.7m total liquidity (£83.6m of cash and £104.1m undrawn bank line)



* 110,000 shares bought back at an average discount of 16%, adding 0.03% to net asset value per share in the quarter



Continued strong realisation activity and selective investment since October * £35.4m of proceeds received in the two months to 31 December 2017, taking total proceeds to £215.5m year-to-date * A record period for realisations - outweighing total proceeds received in the previous two financial years * £26.0m of new investments in the two months to 31 December 2017, taking total investments year-to-date to £124.5m, in-line with 12 months to January 2017 * Focus on defensive businesses that are relatively uncorrelated to economic cycles and highly cash generative * £36.9m of new commitments made to two existing managers - PAI VII (£22.0m) and TH Lee (£14.9m) * £7.5m primary commitment signed to a new manager relationship, Leeds Equity Partners VI, a US based mid- market private equity firm focused on education, training, business services and information services and software industries * Co-investment of £7.5m signed alongside Leeds Equity Partners, expected to close prior to year-end



Consistent strong performance The performance of the Company remains strong over the short, medium and long term, with the NAV and share price outperforming the FTSE All-Share Index over one, three, five and ten years.



Performance to 31 October 2017 3 months 9 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10* years ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net asset value per share +0.4% +9.1% +16.8% +46.9% +73.4% +112.0%



Share price +12.5% +21.6% +30.7% +57.6% +123.4% +123.9%



FTSE All-Share Index +2.8% +10.1% +13.4% +31.0% +62.5% +78.4%



* As the Company changed its year end in 2010, the ten-year figures are for the 121 month period to 31 October 2017.



Emma Osborne, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:



'The portfolio remains highly cash generative with over £215m of realisations year-to-date, a record period for the portfolio, and outweighing total proceeds received in the previous two financial years.



'Pricing for new investments is high and there is intense competition for good quality assets. Our flexible investment strategy allows us to be nimble, giving us greater control and visibility on the portfolio and enabling us to increase exposure to companies we believe will outperform through the cycle. In the current market conditions, our focus has been on high quality, defensive direct co-investments and secondary investments in both Europe and the US. As always discipline is key.'



Enquiries



Analyst / Investor enquiries: +44 (0) 20 3201 7700 Emma Osborne, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG Nikki Edgar, Finance and Investor Relations, ICG



Media: Helen Gustard, Head of Corporate Communications, ICG +44 (0) 20 3201 7700 Vikki Kosmalska, Associate Partner, Maitland +44 (0) 20 7379 5151



Disclaimer This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted. This report contains information which, prior to this announcement, was inside information.



Supplementary information



The 30 largest underlying investments



The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2017. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total investment Portfolio.



Company Manager Year of Country Value as a % investment of Portfolio ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 City & County Healthcare Group



Provider of home Graphite Capital 2013 UK 3.4% care services



2 DomusVi+^



Operator of ICG 2017 France 3.0% retirement homes



3 Visma+



Provider of ERP ICG & Cinven 2014 & 2017 Europe 2.5% software and BPO services business in the Nordic region



4 Education Personnel+^



Provider of ICG 2014 UK 2.3% temporary staff for the education sector



5 Froneri+^



Manufacturer and PAI Partners 2013 UK 2.2% distributor of ice cream products



6 CPA Global+



Provider of Cinven 2012 UK 2.1% patent and legal services



7 David Lloyd Leisure+



Operator of TDR Capital 2013 UK 2.1% premium health clubs



8 nGAGE



Provider of Graphite Capital 2014 UK 2.1% recruitment services



9 Gerflor^



Manufacturer of ICG 2011 France 2.1% vinyl flooring



10 PetSmart+



Retailer of pet BC Partners 2015 USA 2.0% products and services



11 Skillsoft+



Provider of off Charterhouse 2014 USA 1.7% the shelf e- learning content



12 The Laine Pub Company+



Operator of pubs Graphite Capital 2014 UK 1.6% and bars



13 Frontier Medical+



Manufacturer of Kester Capital 2013 UK 1.6% medical devices



14 TMF^



Provider of Doughty Hanson 2008 Netherlands 1.5% management and accounting outsourcing services



15 System One+



Provider of Thomas H Lee 2016 USA 1.5% specialty Partners workforce solutions



16 Roompot+



Operator and developer of PAI Partners 2016 Netherlands 1.4% holiday parks



17 ICR Group



Provider of repair and Graphite Capital 2014 UK 1.4% maintenance services to the energy industry



18 Swiss Education+



Provider of hospitality Invision Capital 2015 Switzerland 1.2% training



19 Beck & Pollitzer



Provider of industrial Graphite Capital 2016 UK 1.2% machinery installation and relocation



20 New World Trading Company



Operator of distinctive Graphite Capital 2016 UK 1.1% pub restaurants



21 Cambium^



Provider of educational ICG 2016 USA 1.1% solutions and services



22 U-POL^



Manufacturer and Graphite Capital 2010 UK 1.1% distributor of automotive refinishing products



23 Cognito+



Supplier of Graphite Capital 2002 UK 1.0% communications equipment, software & services



24 Ceridian+



Provider of payment Thomas H Lee 2007 USA 0.9% processing services Partners



25 Random42



Provider of high-quality Graphite Capital 2017 UK 0.9% medical animation and digital media services to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry



26 inVentiv Health



Provider of commercial Advent & Thomas H 2010 & 2016 USA 0.7% solutions for healthcare Lee Partners companies



27 AVS Group



Manufacturer of traffic Fynamore Advisers 2013 Germany 0.7% safety products



28 CeramTec



Manufacturer of high Cinven 2013 Germany 0.6% performance ceramics



29 Explore Learning



Provider of after-school Graphite Capital 2012 UK 0.6% tuition



30 Intervias



Operator of petrol TDR Capital 2014 UK 0.6% station forecourts ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total of the 30 largest underlying 46.2% investments ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



+ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment.



^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.



The 30 largest fund investments



The 30 largest funds by value at 31 October 2017 are: Fund Year of Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment commitment £m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Graphite Capital Partners VIII *



Mid-market buyouts 2013 UK 61.8 33.7



2 ICG Europe VI **



Mezzanine and 2015 equity in mid- Europe 21.6 3.6 market buyouts



3 BC European Capital IX **



Large buyouts 2011 Europe 20.3 1.1



4 Fifth Cinven Fund



Large buyouts 2012 Europe 14.8 1.6



5 Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **



Mid-market buyouts 2007 UK 14.4 4.7



6 Thomas H Lee Parallel Fund VI



Large buyouts 2007 USA 12.2 1.0



7 CVC European Equity Partners V **



Large buyouts 2008 Europe/USA 11.2 0.5



8 ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II



Secondary fund 2016 North America 11.1 17.3 restructurings



9 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII



Mid-market and 2015 USA 10.7 5.9 large buyouts



10 ICG Velocity Partners Co-Investor **



Mid-market buyouts 2016 USA 10.6 2.1



11 Permira V



Large buyouts 2013 Europe 10.4 0.6



12 TDR Capital III



Mid-market and 2013 Europe 10.3 3.1 large buyouts



13 CVC European Equity Partners VI



Large buyouts 2013 Global 9.8 7.8



14 Bowmark Capital Partners IV



Mid-market buyouts 2007 UK 9.6 -



15 IK VII



Mid-market buyouts 2013 Europe 9.4 0.4



16 PAI Europe VI



Mid-market and 2013 Europe 9.1 7.1 large buyouts



17 Nordic Capital Partners VIII



Mid-market and 2013 Nordic 9.1 2.6 large buyouts



18 One Equity Partners VI



Mid-market buyouts 2016 USA/Western 9.0 3.1 Europe



19 Hollyport Secondary Opportunities V



Tail-end secondary 2015 Global 8.7 2.3 portfolios



20 Doughty Hanson & Co V **



Mid-market and 2006 Europe 8.6 6.7 large buyouts



21 ICG Europe V **



Mezzanine and equity in mid-market 2012 Europe 8.5 0.8 buyouts



22 Graphite Capital Partners VI **



Mid-market buyouts 2003 UK 8.2 2.1



23 Egeria Private Equity Fund IV



Mid-market buyouts 2012 Europe 8.2 2.6



24 ICG European Fund 2006 B



Mezzanine and equity in mid-market 2014 Europe 7.5 2.1 buyouts



25 Deutsche Beteiligungs Fund VI



Mid-market buyouts 2012 Germany 7.4 1.3



26 Steadfast Capital III



Mid-market buyouts 2011 Europe 6.9 0.2



27 Gridiron Capital Fund III



Mid-market buyouts 2016 North America 6.5 5.9



28 Activa Capital Fund III



Mid-market buyouts 2013 France 6.4 6.8



29 Advent Global Private Equity VIII



Large buyouts 2016 Europe/North America 5.8 7.2



30 Activa Capital Fund II



Mid-market buyouts 2007 France 5.7 1.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total of the largest 30 fund investments 353.8 136.1



Percentage of total investment Portfolio 61.2% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Includes the associated Top Up funds.



** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.



Portfolio analysis



Investment category % of portfolio ------------------------------------------------------ High conviction portfolio ICG 17.0%



Third party co-investments 18.8%



Third party secondary investments 7.5%



Total High Conviction investments 43.3%



Third party funds' portfolio Graphite Capital primary funds 13.8%



Third party primary funds 42.9% Total diversified fund investments 56.7% ------------------------------------------------------ Total 100.0% ------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by investment type % of value of underlying investments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Large buyouts 41.1%



Mid-market buyouts 47.3%



Small buyouts 6.3%



Other 5.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by calendar year of % of value of underlying investments investment ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 15.2%



2016 20.5%



2015 13.3%



2014 18.8%



2013 14.0%



2012 5.8%



2011 2.5%



2010 2.5%



2009 1.2%



2008 2.1%



2007 1.8%



2006 and before 2.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Healthcare and education 22.5%



Business services 17.2%



Industrials 15.5%



Consumer goods and services 14.8%



Leisure 11.8%



TMT 10.2%



Financials 5.2%



Other 2.8% ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters % of value of underlying investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UK 36.2%



North America 23.0%



Europe 39.4%



Rest of world 1.4% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Balance sheet information



Movement in liquid assets



£m 3 months 9 months 31 October 2017 31 October 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additions(2) (36.4) (98.5)



Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio 55.5 172.6 (including income)(3) -------------------------------- Net cash generated by the investment portfolio 19.1 74.1



Non-investment cash flows (0.4) (8.6)



Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates (1.1) 0.5 -------------------------------- Cash inflow before shareholder distributions 17.6 66.0 -------------------------------- Dividends paid to shareholders (6.9) (13.9)



Share buy-backs settled in the period (1.9) (7.1) -------------------------------- Net cash movement 8.8 45.0



Opening cash and liquid assets 74.8 38.6 -------------------------------- Closing cash and liquid assets 83.6 83.6 -------------------------------- Footnote 1. All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, which is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports. 2. Additions cash figure for quarter to 31 October includes £2.6m of drawdowns paid which were accrued at the prior quarter end. 3. During the quarter ended 31 October a secondary disposal was completed which included £7.5m of deferred consideration. As a result cash proceeds do not equal total realisations in the period. The summary balance sheet and commitment position at 31 October 2017 is set out below.



31 January 31 October 2017 2017 % of net % of net £m assets £m assets ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total portfolio 578.4 89.7% 594.4 97.0%



Cash and liquid 83.6 13.0% 38.6 6.3% assets



Other net current (16.9) (2.7%) (20.3) (3.3)% liabilities ----------------------------------------------------------- Net assets 645.1 100.0% 612.7 100.0%



Uncalled commitment coverage



31 October 2017 31 January 2017



£m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and liquid assets 83.6 38.6



Undrawn bank facility 104.1 103.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liquidity 187.7 141.6



Outstanding commitments 319.0 300.3



Less: Total liquidity (187.7) (141.6) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Over-commitment 131.3 158.7



Over-commitment as % of net assets 20.4% 25.9%



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Including 10p interim dividend paid in November 2017



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc via GlobeNewswire



0329200R22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX