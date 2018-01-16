Global economy in full swing President Trump kept a promise pushing a tax reform through the Congress. Its impact on the US economy remains a source of uncertainty. The global economy is in good shape with both developed and emerging markets growing solidly (Figure 1). In Europe, a hard Brexit is seen as less likely after negotiations have moved on to phase two. Japan has revised its GDP growth upwards (1.3 % in 2018) and a sharp slowdown of China's growth (2018: 6.5 %) became less likely with stronger than expected export growth. The US economy is expanding at an accelerated pace. GDP growth in Q3 increased to 3.3 % (q/q, annualized) after 3.1 % in Q2, in spite of storm related disturbances. Positive fiscal impulses can support growth in 2018. The Federal Reserve Board...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...