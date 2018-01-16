The National Bank of Romania increased its key policy rate by 25 bp to 2 %. We expect inflation to have reached 3 % in Q4 2017 (3.2 % in November); 0.3 %-points above the latest NBR's projection (November). Double digit growth of wages and unit labor costs in Q3 2017 have already indicated domestic price pressure to emerge. The 3-months interbank interest rate (ROBOR) has picked up significantly since September. At its board meeting on the 8th of January, the National Bank of Romania (NBR) decided to raise its key policy rate by 25 basis points (bp) to 2 %. This is the second central bank in the CEE region, after the Czech Republic, to raise its key policy rate. The inflation-targeting central bank reacted to accelerating price pressure. In November, inflation was at 3.2 %...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...