

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a faster pace in November from a year ago, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



National output grew a working-day-adjusted 3.5 percent year-over-year in November, following a 3.2 percent rise in October, which was revised up from 2.6 percent.



Secondary production advanced 7.0 percent and tertiary sector registered a growth of 2.0 percent. Meanwhile, primary production contracted by close 1.0 percent in November from last year.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted economic output rose 0.4 percent in November, after remaining flat in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX