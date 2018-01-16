sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SKF's Year-end Results to be Published on 1 February 2018

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 16,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Group will publish its full year results on 1 February 2018 and welcomes investors, analysts and members of the media to take part in a conference call, which will be held in English, at 14:00 (Swedish Time), 13:00 (UK Time).

To join the conference call, please dial-in using the following details at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

SE: +46-8-5033-6574

UK: +44-330-336-9105

US: +1-323-994-2083

Please inform the operator that you wish to take part in the SKF conference call.

The SKF Group's results for the full year 2017 will be published around 13:00 (CET). All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: http://investors.skf.com/quarterlyreporting

MEDIA: To pre-book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Christian Johansson after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com / +46-725-77-65-76.

Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg
Director
Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576
mobile: +46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337-2104
+46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-year-end-results-to-be-published-on-1-february-2018,c2431479

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2431479/777628.pdf

Full release in pdf


© 2018 PR Newswire