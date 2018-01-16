

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), the specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, Tuesday reported $69.5 billion in Assets Under Management, or AUM, for the second quarter, an increase of $4.5 billion, compared to $65 billion last quarter.



The Group also posted net inflows of $3.6 billion, and positive investment performance of $0.9 billion during the period.



Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Emerging Markets assets have delivered strong absolute and relative performance over the past two years leading to higher client flows into the Group's funds.'



He added,' Our 2018 outlook is for another year of outperformance across the range of Emerging Markets asset classes.'



