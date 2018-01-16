

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter Group sales increased 4% from last year to 261.4 million pounds. Looking ahead, the company said its expectations for progress in FY17/18 remain unchanged.



In its trading statement for 13 weeks ended December 30, 2017, the company said branded sales were up 0.7% in the quarter, and Non-branded sales grew strongly, up 17%. These results reflect the robust performance of the UK food market and the benefits of the Group's strategic partnerships.



International sales growth was 26%, reflecting continued strong progress in Australia, the launch of Mr Kipling and Cadbury cake in New Zealand and a number of new customer listings for Sharwood's in Europe and the USA.



The company said total sales in the Grocery business were 4.8% higher in the period, with growth in both the Branded and Non-branded parts of the portfolio. Branded sales were ahead +3.4% and Non-branded sales increased by +13.9%, the latter mainly due to continued growth from existing contracts and new business wins notably in Stuffing.



Cadbury cake sales continued to grow strongly in International markets, but were lower in the UK during Q3, following some short term capacity constraints.



In the first three quarters of the financial year, sales grew 2.6% and over this period, six of the Group's largest eight brands grew market share in their respective categories.



Gavin Darby, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We delivered another good quarter of growth, with sales up +4.0% in Q3 and +2.6% in the first three quarters of the year. Our International business produced another excellent quarter and our partnerships with Nissin and Mondelez International continue to deliver strong performances, demonstrating their strategic benefits to us. With our leading category positions and commitment to product innovation, our expectations for progress this year remain unchanged.'



