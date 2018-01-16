

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) announced that its headline Group profit before tax for the year ended 3 February 2018 will reach around 300 million pounds. The Group noted that prior to the announcement, the range of market expectations was 270 to 295 million pounds.



JD Sports reported that the the positive levels of performance announced in its Interim Results statement have continued through the second half, including the key Christmas period. Like for like store sales in the second half to date across the Group's combined Sports and Outdoor fascias, including those in Europe, have been maintained at approximately 3%.



