

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) confirmed that the European Commission is conducting an unannounced inspection at the Brussels office of its RISI business. The Commission is investigating the sector of Kraft paper in the European Union/European Economic Area.



RISI is a subsidiary within the Euromoney group which provides independent information to the paper and packaging market.



The company noted that RISI is committed to working fully with the Commission during this process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX