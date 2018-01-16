

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homewares retailer Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Tuesday reported 13.6 percent growth in total revenue for the second quarter, with 3.4 percent growth in like-for-like revenue, and said it is well positioned to deliver good full-year profit growth, after a small reduction in the first half, largely due to the consolidation of Worldstores losses.



For the second quarter, revenue reached 297.5 million pounds, an increase of 13.6 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date, revenue grew 18.4 percent to 545.4 million pounds, with 6.0 percent growth in like-for-like revenue.



Andy Harrison, Chairman, said, 'Overall, we remain on track, with good sales growth and market share gains, offset by margin mix.'



