Business Wire, the world's leading service provider for global press releases, once again gave out this year's Future Award, which is presented as part of the Future Convention. Business Wire's prize in the media category went to university student Laura Hess from the European School of Design, Frankfurt am Main, for her innovative "BikeBello" project. The innovation is an app incorporating GPS that makes it easier to track down bicycle thieves. Tracking can be started by ringing the bicycle bell.

At the event, Business Wire also presented another media event as part of its event series. Around the topic "Public Relations in the age of communication 4.0 are women better communicators?" Business Wire drew attention not only to the changes occurring in the communications industry, but also to the challenges and opportunities women experience in the PR sector. The media event was moderated by Mrs. Christine Riedmann-Streitz, Managing Director of Marken Factory GmbH and author of "Will there still be brands in the future? Hybrid brands a vision for the future of strong brands", which was published by Springer Gabler.

More than 500 visitors came to the Future Convention in the new Langen town hall to learn about ideas and concepts for the future of business and society. Thirty-three Future Award finalists presented their projects, and eight among them were awarded prizes during the evening.

The Future Award was presented for the twelfth time this year. For the first time, Future Convention visitors were able to decide who the winners should be. "Audience voting strengthens the network character of the Future Convention, and this is entirely in line with our goal of promoting interdisciplinary, cross-industry dialog", says Anja Basta, Project Manager for Future Initiatives at DVPT.

Ralph Dittmar, Regional Sales Manager at Business Wire, commented on the young talents' dedication: "It is incredible what these young people achieve. Despite being aware of their low chances of succeeding in marketing their products in today's fast-moving world, they still have the courage to implement their ideas. It is the spirit of these young thinkers that makes us all winners."

The eight winners of Future Award 2017:

1st Place, EUR 1,500

"Blobb Bottle", Brüder-Grimm Professional Vocational Academy, Hanau

The bottle allows people with impaired vision to detect the level of their drink.

2nd Place, EUR 1,000

"Haptocube", Miami Ad School Europe

The tool connects patients haptically with relatives in other rooms.

3rd Place, EUR 500

"REIZ VOLL", Trier University of Applied Sciences

A game that plays on the senses as a counterbalance to the digital world for children.

4th Place, EUR 250

"Mixcuit", Karlsruher Institute of Technology

A hollow biscuit which can be used to sweeten and stir a drink at the same time.

5th Place, EUR 250

"rehear", School of Design, Schwäbisch Gmünd

The control app helps hearing-impaired people to adjust their hearing aids optimally.

Volkwagen AG special prize, EUR 5,000

"Ecotopia", University of Applied Sciences Berlin

Three-dimensional board game that introduces sustainable urban planning and encourages ecological thinking.

BKK.VBU special prize, EUR 1,000

"rehapp", Baden-Wuerttemberg Ravensburg Dual University

Interactive app that combines speech therapy exercises with mini-games.

Business Wire special prize, EUR 500

"Bike Bello", European School of Design

An app and a bicycle bell equipped with GPS to help track down stolen bicycles.

Patroness: Brigitte Zypries, Federal Minister for Economy and Energy

Funding: LPR Hessen

Academic partner: University of Applied Management Studies, Mannheim

Partners: BKK·VBU, Business Wire, IHK Offenbach am Main, Spectos GmbH, Standort Plus (Economic Development District of Offenbach), Volkswagen AG

About Future Convention and Future Network

Through the Future Network, and Future Award and Future Convention initiatives, DVPT promotes holistic, interdisciplinary thinking as a user association with the aim of meeting the constant challenges arising from our digitized society at an early stage and by implementing forward-looking strategies.

