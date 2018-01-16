EY announces new Global and Americas Artificial Intelligence Leader for Advisory Services

LONDON, Jan. 16,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the appointment of Keith Strier as EY Global and Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leader, Advisory Services.

Based in Irvine, California, in his new role Keith will assume responsibility for setting the strategy and direction for the EY Global AI Advisory services including offerings, market messaging, capability development, go-to-market collaborations s and strategic investments. Keith will also continue in his current role as the EY Global Technology Sector Digital Leader.

Keith already leads the EY AI thought leadership agenda and the development of the EY Intelligent Automation narrative, as well as the EY guiding principles for AI design, the EYTrusted Algorithm frameworkand a new approach to help enterprises integrate robotic, intelligent and autonomous systems calledHyper-Automated System Design.

Norman Lonergan, EY Global Vice Chair - Advisory, says:

"AI has emerged as a force for transformation across every facet of business and our personal lives. It is such a dynamic, evolving landscape, that many companies are actually revising their operating models to support continuous piloting and to embed algorithms into their processes, customer experiences and product architectures. EY is helping organizations translate data science into a competitive advantage, and Keith's appointment to this expanded role, with his proven track record of practice and leadership, will help EY realize our vision for top-tier AI Advisory services."

Dan Higgins, EY Global Leader, Technology Consulting, Advisory, says:

"AI's potential, when properly applied, to provide meaningful business value to our clients and unlock the potential of numerous other technology innovations, is strategically important to the EY technology and analytics agenda. We have prioritized significant investments and a global focus within our technology consulting organization to drive greater capabilities, scale and innovation. With Keith at the helm, we are well positioned to help our clients move quickly beyond proofs of concept to developing and implementing AI successfully across their businesses."

Keith says: "AI represents a clear inflection point for the global economy, and EY is ready for it. We are developing the full slate of AI strategy, design, architecture, infrastructure and managed services our clients need to capitalize on the complete spectrum of technology innovations including intelligent automation, AI, blockchain and the Internet of Things. Ultimately, we believe AI's highest value is to augment, not replace, human performance, so our goal is to help clients harness these advances in a human-centered and ethical manner, building a better working world for future generations. I look forward to collaborating with clients as they integrate AI across their supply chains, customer and user experience capabilities, and other essential operations."

Keith joined EY in 2014 and has almost 20 years advisory experience across enterprise digital strategy, human centered-design, technology adoption and business transformation. He advises public agencies and Fortune 100 companies across multiple industries including technology and telecom, health care and biotech, oil & gas, industrial products as well as emerging sectors such as drone racing and eSports.

