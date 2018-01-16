ERP HEADtoHEAD' Returns to the UK Bigger and Better

LONDON, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Compare 12 leading ERP products at one event

On 6th & 7th March 2018 at the MK Dons Stadium in Milton Keynes, 12 of the UK's leading ERP vendors will go head to head to demonstrate their ERP solutions to attending businesses.The ERP HEADtoHEAD' event is an ideal opportunity for senior finance or IT executives and members of their ERP selection teams to efficiently review the leading ERP products and to learn how to manage their selection process so that risk is reduced and benefits are maximised.

The ERP HEADtoHEAD' event, is the brainchild of Sean Jackson, MD of independent ERP consultants, Lumenia Consulting. "One of the pitfalls you can fall into when selecting a new ERP system, is to rely solely on the vendor's sales demo because each vendor will have their own interpretation of what they think you are looking for, which makes it difficult to make comparisons," says Jackson, "What you need the vendors to do, is to follow a predefined demo script so that you can compare apples to apples. This is the core idea of the ERP HEADtoHEAD'".

Taking place over two days, the event is facilitated by Lumenia. On Day 1, all vendors take part in an 'Elevator Speech' to introduce themselves.During this session vendors present a summary of their USPs to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their presentation. Solution providers such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft and Sage are amongst the 12 demonstrating their ERP solutions. Delegates then choose to attend sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, HR, Projects, Sales Quotation or Sales High Volume. Each demonstration lasts 60 minutes and is based on defined high-level Scripts. Attendees can also hear vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on 'Are you ERP Ready?' and 'Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects'.

Day 2 includes the opportunity to listen to a panel discussion from companies sharing their experiences of implementing ERP. There will be lots of opportunities for delegates to approach vendors for further details within the expo area and to network and compare experiences with other organisations also planning to implement ERP.

"Well run & on-time, very useful to view a number of products over 2 days. Well worth taking time out to visit the event, thank-you". "It was good to view the ERP's doing the same processes as it made it easier to compare products", commented previous event delegates.

Special discounts apply for early bird bookings and for more than two attendees registering per company.

For further information and to register check out the event website www.erpheadtohead.com

