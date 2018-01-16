SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: CONTEMPLATING ISSUING AT1 CAPITAL

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») has mandated Danske Bank and SpareBank 1 Markets as arrangers for one or more potential Additonal Tier 1 (AT1) bond issues in NOK and/or SEK. The AT1 bonds will be perpetual with first call option for the Bank minimum five (5) years from the settlement date, subject to approval from Finanstilsynet.

Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance MING65 (ISIN: NO0010682313 (https://www.stamdata.com/Issue/NO0010682313)) and MING68 (NO0010692494 (https://www.stamdata.com/Issue/NO0010692494)). The Bank will in conjunction with the bond issue consider buy-backs in these bonds.

The new issue, the buy-back and the redemption of MING65 and MING68 is approved by Finanstilsynet and the Supervisory Board of the Bank.

Contact person in Danske Bank: Kristian Andersen, tlf: +47 22 86 13 06

Contact person in SpareBank 1 Markets: Christian Rambjør, tlf: +47 24 13 37 58

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN

Ass.finansjef Per Egil Aamo, tel: 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

