

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) announced Tuesday the appointment of Nick Hampton as Chief Executive with effect from April 1. Hampton succeeds Javed Ahmed who, having served as Chief Executive since October 2009, will step down from this role and from the Board, and retire from the Company, with effect from April 1.



Hampton is currently Chief Financial Officer and a Board member of Tate & Lyle. The company said the process to appoint a new Chief Financial Officer is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.



Hampton joined Tate & Lyle as Chief Financial Officer in September 2014 from PepsiCo where he had served as President West Europe and Senior Vice President Commercial Europe since 2013. Prior to that, during a 20-year career at PepsiCo, he held a number of senior finance and operational roles.



Gerry Murphy, Chairman of Tate & Lyle said, 'Nick has been an outstanding Chief Financial Officer with a strong track record of driving performance, building teams and capabilities, and focusing on key customers and markets. We are confident he has the experience, energy and vision to lead Tate & Lyle through the next phase of its development.'



The company noted that during Ahmed's tenure, Tate & Lyle has been through a very significant strategic, operational and organisational transformation from a largely commodity business into the high quality global food ingredients business it is today.



