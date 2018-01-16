

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) said it expects to report a pre-exceptional loss of about 120 million pounds at the consumer credit division. It is at the upper end of the guidance of a pre-exceptional loss of between 80 million pounds and 120 million pounds provided in August 2017. This reflected a lower than expected rate of reconnection through the fourth quarter with those home credit customers whose relationship had been adversely impacted following the poorly executed migration to the new operating model in July 2017.



The company noted that Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn have both traded satisfactorily through the final quarter of the year.



Malcolm Le May, Interim Executive Chairman, said, 'I am pleased to report that good progress has been made towards restoring customer service in the home credit business and that we are engaged in a dialogue with the FCA with a view to reaching a resolution of the regulatory investigations at Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn. In addition, we continue to make progress in the search for a new group Chief Executive.'



In Vanquis Bank, total new customer bookings for 2017 were 437,000, up from 406,000 in 2016, reflecting the benefit from the actions put in place in the second half of last year to develop the credit card proposition and enhance distribution, including the launch of the Chrome near prime credit card. Customer numbers ended the year at 1,710,000, representing year-on-year growth of 11%. The growth in customer numbers and credit line increases to established customers combined to produce receivables growth for the year of approximately 13%.



