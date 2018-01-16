JD Sports said on Tuesday that it expects pre-tax profit for the year to 3 February 2018 to be ahead of market expectations following a strong second half. The retailer now sees profiting hitting around £300m versus market expectations of between £270m and £295m as the positive levels of performance announced in the interim results continued through the second half, including the Christmas period. Like-for-like store sales in the second half to date across the combined sports and outdoor ...

