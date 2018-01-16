Halma said it expected the recently enacted US tax cuts to positively impact its future US after tax adjusted earnings and provide a £15m non-cash credit the year to March 2018. The technology company said it anticipated the changes to have a s"mall positive impact on the group effective tax rate on adjusted profits which we have previously guided will be in line with the first half effective tax rate of 22.3%". "For the year to 31 March 2019 we currently anticipate (based on the existing mix ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...