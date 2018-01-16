

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HUGO BOSS AG (HUGSF.PK) reported that, based on preliminary figures, fourth-quarter Group sales grew by 5% in local currencies to 735 million euros from 725 million euros, prior year. The company said the growth was mostly due to strong sales development in the Group's own retail business, which grew by 7% on a comp store basis.



On a preliminary, non-audited basis, HUGO BOSS recorded sales of 2.73 billion euros in the full year. In the reporting currency, this corresponds to an increase of 1% on the prior year. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 3%. The Group expects that EBITDA before special items will be largely the same in 2017 as in the previous year and in line with the forecast.



HUGO BOSS noted that it expects a one-off, non-cash tax expense of around 12 million euros in fiscal 2017 in connection with the tax reform adopted in the United States.



