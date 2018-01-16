sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

75,00 Euro		+2,04
+2,80 %
WKN: A1PHFF ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7 Ticker-Symbol: BOSS 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,09
75,13
11:14
75,08
75,14
11:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUGO BOSS AG75,00+2,80 %