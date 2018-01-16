Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Earns International Workplace Health and Safety Certification

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., has achieved certification for the OHSAS 18001:2007 international standard for occupational health and safety within the workplace.

The OHSAS 18001:2007 standard promotes healthy and safe working environments with protocols designed to help organizations manage and control risks and reduce the likelihood of accidents in the workplace. The certification was awarded by the Standards Institute of Israel, an internationally accredited certification body, after validating Nano Dimension's applications, systems, processes and services.

"Our employees are the heart of our company," said Amit Dror, CEO and co-founder of Nano Dimension. "Since our company's inception, we've focused heavily on providing a safe workplace for all of us. Having our processes validated on the international level ensures that our current and prospective workers will understand our commitment to their health and well-being. These measures increase our efficiency, reduce costs and help keep our employees healthy and motivated."

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (TASE: NNDM, NASDAQ: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing company that is disrupting, reshaping and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

