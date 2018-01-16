

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Following the recently enacted US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Transport company National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) Tuesday said it now expects its effective tax rate to be cut to the low 20s from the anticipated high 20s, in percentage points.



The group also expects the measures outlined in the Act to lead to a small tax credit in 2017. This is due to the revaluation of deferred tax balances and will be included in the Group's 2017 full year results.



The Group said it will provide more detail on both the impact of the Act in its 2017 Preliminary Results announcement on 1st March 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX