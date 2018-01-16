

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate advisor Savills Plc. (SVS.L) said it expects underlying results for the year to 31 December 2017 to be ahead of its previous expectations. The company's expectations for 2018 remain unchanged Separately, Savills announced that Jeremy Helsby will retire as Group Chief Executive at the end of 2018 after a 39 year career at Savills, 11 of them as Group Chief Executive.



Jeremy will be succeeded by Mark Ridley, currently CEO of Savills UK and Europe, effective 1 January 2019. Mark will join the Board of Savills plc as Deputy Group Chief Executive on 1 May 2018.



Mark Ridley joined Savills in 1996 and brings over 30 years property experience in the UK, European and Asian markets. He was CEO of Savills UK commercial business from May 2008 and has been CEO of Savills UK since January 2013 and additionally of Savills Europe since September 2014. He has also been a member of Savills Group Executive Board since its establishment in February 2008.



In its pre-cClose trading update in respect of the year to 31 December 2017, Savills said that The Group experienced a stronger than anticipated finish to the year in a number of our businesses around the world. In addition to substantial commercial transaction volumes in both the UK and a number of Asian and European markets, the relative resilience of Savills UK Residential transaction business, which achieved year-on-year revenue growth in challenging markets, was of particular note.



Savills Investment Management transacted assets of over 5.5 bilion euros during 2017, which contributed to a performance in line with expectations. Successful fund launches during the period bode well for the further development of this business in 2018.



In the current year, against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty over global economic prospects, geopolitical risks and rising interest rates, the company expects some tempering of the strong transaction volumes of recent times in some markets. Accordingly the company's expectations for 2018 remain unchanged.



Savillsnoted that it will report 2017 full year results on 15 March 2018.



