Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2018) - Berkwood Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BKR) (FSE: BK2) (WKN: A110N3) ("Berkwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is designing an exploration program on its wholly owned Cobalt Ford Property (the "Property") located approximately 180 km northwest of Baie Comeau, Quebec.

The Company has conducted a preliminary review of historic exploration and is currently designing an exploration program that is considering a detailed unmanned aerial vehicle magnetometer survey ("UAV-MAGTM Survey") offered by Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd, ("Pioneer"). The innovative survey would be flown to modernise project baseline data and to identify high-priority targets for follow up ground testing. The survey is expected to offer high quality data at reduced cost in comparison with conventional magnetics data collection.

Pioneer has extensive experience flying Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") based magnetometer and remote sensing surveys for the mining and exploration sector and has successfully flown over 12,000 line km in surveys across North America.

About the Cobalt Ford Property:

The approximately 2,176 ha Cobalt ford property was historically explored for base metals targeting mafic and ultramafic rocks (pyroxenite, peridotite, amphibolites) and paragneisses.

Several geophysical surveys have been undertaken (1996, 2004 and 2006, airborne magnetics and radiometrics), along with some prospecting and mapping surveys. Outcrop mapping in 1971 detailed the exposed rock formations in the area, with further geological mapping in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2006 has revealed the existence of multiple sulphide mineralization occurrences. Cobalt values of 904.3ppm and 1,480ppm have been returned from rock sampling.

A drilling program was carried out in 2006 by Quinto Technology Inc., which focused on the western half of the property. Drilling identified sulphide mineralization as disseminated and stringer occurrences in mafic (up to 3% sulphide) and ultramafic (peridotite, up to 1% sulphide) host rocks. Mafic rocks consist of gabbronorite with less than 0.5% visible disseminated sulphides and up to 3% in highly foliated zones.

The highest metal values in samples reported by Quinto Technology as a result of the drilling were 4.64% Ni, 2.37% Cu, 0.12% Co, 19ppb Pt, 110ppb Pd and 168ppb Au, over an undisclosed interval.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO states, "2017 was an exceptional year for Berkwood and it's shareholders. Having hit Graphite in each of the 18 holes drilled on our Zone 1 Graphite body is very exciting and we plan on continuing to drill on the Zone 1 Graphite Body to determine tonnage and the geometry of the deposit. I am excited to get started working on our Cobalt Ford property as well. As we explore for advanced technology minerals like Cobalt, Graphite, Lithium and Vanadium, it is indeed elegant that we will be employing new drone technology that is entirely enabled by new high-tech batteries that themselves are enabled by the minerals we seek! "

Edward Lyons PGeo (BC, QC, NL) is a Qualified Person under the definition of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the technical information in this news release.

About the Company: Berkwood is engaged in exploration for the commodities that enable the modern revolution in essential technologies. These technologies are dependent upon materials that enhance the performance of energy storage systems and permit the development and miniaturization of new electronics and structural components in the new suite of innovative tools. The Company is led by a team with collectively over 100 years experience and have been involved with numerous discoveries of producing mines.

