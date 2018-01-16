COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - DNB Boligkreditt 5yr EUR CB

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

16 January 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DNB Boligkreditt AS

EUR Benchmark 5 year Covered Bond

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR 60bn Covered Bond Programme

Dated 22 June 2017 supplemented 01 July 2017 and 02 October 2017.

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: DNB Boligkreditt AS Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark Description: 5 year EUR Covered Bond Offer price: n/a Other offer terms: Listing Ireland, Denoms EUR100k+1k Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft



Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

DNB Markets

Natixis

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Stabilisation period expected to start on: 16 January 2018 Stabilisation period expected to end on: 15 February 2018 (30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities) Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Irish Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

