

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), a global cyber security and risk mitigation expert, reported Tuesday that its first-half attributable profit declined to 3.8 million pounds from 5.5 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share were 1.4 pence, down from 2 pence a year ago.



Adjusted earnings were 9.7 million pounds, compared to prior year's 11.9 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 3.7 pence, compared to 4.7 pence a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations fell to 14.1 million pounds from 16.2 million pounds last year, due largely to planned overhead increases committed in the prior year and adverse FX charges which more than offset GM gains



Gross margin improved by 2.6% points to 39.4%:



Group revenue from continuing operations grew by 7.2%. Revenues were 118.2 million pounds, compared to 110.3 million pounds last year.



Chris Stone, Chairman, said, 'Strong organic revenue growth in our core assurance businesses continues to drive positive momentum in the business. The combination with gross margin gains flowing from improved realisation has delivered a significant recovery from the low point of the second half of the prior year.'



Further, the company said the the Board is recommending an unchanged interim dividend of 1.5p per ordinary share.



Looking ahead, the company said demand in core markets around cyber security and business continuity risk remains healthy with NCC Group first half growth rates continuing into the traditionally quiet third quarter.



In the second half, the combination of further gross margin gains and continuing organic revenue growth will offset remaining committed cost increases to deliver full year Adjusted operating profit in line with the Board's current expectations.



