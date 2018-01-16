Lisa Williams To Lead Situs Europe

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Situs, the premier global provider of strategic business solutions for the finance and real estate industries, announced today that Lisa Williams will be Head of Europe, effective immediately.

Based in London, Ms. Williams will lead the European business, working with the senior team in Europe to set strategy and drive growth. She will also join the Executive Management Team of Situs, helping to drive the overall franchise, globally. In her new role, Williams will report to Situs President Nick Rudenstine.

"Our European business has been growing in scale and scope, and Lisa has played a key part in that over the past several years. Her experience in the industry, her connectivity to our clients, and her strategic vision make her well positioned for this role and we are excited about the prospects for the business as she takes the helm," said Mr. Rudenstine.

Ms. Williams has been a Situs employee for over eight years and has more than 15 years of commercial real estate servicing experience in the banking and financial industry. Prior to joining Situs, Ms. Williams spent six years at Capmark Finance Inc. (now known as Capita), overseeing the portfolio management of a Pan-European commercial portfolio in excess of €52 billion. She is an active member of the Counselors of Real Estate's (CRE) finance council, having served on its board of directors.

Situs is the preeminent advisor to clients to evaluate, optimize, and manage commercial and residential real estate assets and securities. Since 1985, Situs has set the standard for service, quality and execution. Situs has offices across the US and Europe and has been involved in more than $1 trillion of real estate debt and equity deals. A rated servicer with Moody's, Fitch and Morningstar, Situs has more than $165 billion of assets under management and is ranked a top 20 servicer in multiple categories by the Mortgage Bankers Association. In 2016, Situs received a second consecutive "Advisor of the Year" award by Real Estate Finance & Investment magazine, and the "Capital Advisor Firm of the Year" award by Property Investor Europe. In 2017, the firm won the "Industry Contributor of the Year" award from Real Estate Finance & Investment magazine.

