

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer price inflation eased for the third straight month in December, though at a slower-than-expected pace, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 0.7 percent year-over-year in December, following a 0.9 percent rise in November. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 0.5 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of intermediate goods increased the most by 2.3 percent annually in December



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.3 percent in December.



Prices of industrial producers grew by 1.8 percent in 2017 compared with a 3.3 percent fall in 2016.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that import prices declined at a faster pace of 3.3 percent annually in November, after a 2.2 percent drop in October. Month-on-month, import prices decreased 0.3 percent.



Export prices slid 2.7 percent yearly and by 0.5 percent monthly in November.



