

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) reported that the Group sold 3,632,3001 vehicles worldwide in 2017, up 15.4%. Overall, SUV sales accounted for 23% of consolidated sales at the year-end. PEUGEOT brand sold nearly 600,000 SUVs worldwide. Groupe PSA reported its best LCV sales ever, with 476,500 units sold, up 15% on 2016.



Consolidated sales in Europe came in at 2,378,600 units, representing a year-on-year increase of nearly 450,000 vehicles (up 23.2%), of which 376,400 OPEL and VAUXHALL units since 1 August 2017. Groupe PSA's market share increased in all of the Group's main host countries, excluding the United Kingdom.



