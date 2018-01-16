ObserveIT's leadership team strengthened with new board member and UK-based vice president of international sales

ObserveIT, the leading insider threat management solution provider with approximately 1,700 customers around the world, today welcomed Jeff Williams, operating partner at Bain Capital Ventures, as the newest member of ObserveIT's Board of Directors. Williams will support the company's ongoing success and market leadership in decreasing risks through advanced insider threat detection and prevention.

"I am very proud to be joining ObserveIT's Board of Directors as the company is experiencing incredible success," said Williams. "ObserveIT's advanced and comprehensive approach to identifying and eliminating insider threats sets the company apart. I am excited to work with ObserveIT as the company continues to provide innovative solutions to protect organizations from this growing threat."

In his current role at Bain Capital Ventures, Williams works across portfolios, partnering with management teams to develop go-to-market strategies and build efficient sales engines. He has more than 25 years of operating experience helping early-stage enterprise software companies to scale and grow into market leaders.

"We are fortunate to have Jeff join the ObserveIT team to further accelerate our market leadership," said ObserveIT CEO Mike McKee. "With his deep expertise in the security industry, Jeff is an ideal addition to our team as we continue to develop innovative solutions that address customers' needs."

This appointment is the latest example of ObserveIT's continued positive momentum. The company recently announced its third consecutive record-breaking quarter that featured 60+ percent year-over-year sales growth, significant customer wins, and multiple strategic new hires, including Simon Sharp, vice president of international sales, who brings more than 18 years of sales execution, leadership, and management experience.

About ObserveIT

ObserveIT is the leading Insider Threat Management solution with approximately 1,700 customers across 87 countries. ObserveIT is the only solution that empowers security teams to detect insider threats, streamline the investigation process, and prevent data exfiltration. With 230+ out-of-the-box insider threat alerts, rich metadata and outstanding search capability and playback of any policy violation, ObserveIT provides comprehensive visibility into what people are doing, and reduces investigation time from days to minutes. For more information visit: www.observeit.com.

