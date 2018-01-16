EY Geostrategic Business Group launches to actively work with businesses to find new growth opportunities and navigate geopolitical landscape

-- Group brings together a global network of proven EY professionals with deep experience and political insights

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --EY announces the launch of the EY Geostrategic Business Group aimed at actively working with organizations and institutions globally to understand the business implications of the geopolitical landscape and help them navigate it, manage existing global operations and identify new business opportunities.

By bringing together a global network of EY professionals with deep country-level experience in supporting businesses and governments with Teneo Intelligence's geopolitical advisory competencies, the group combines strategic advice with implementation and execution capabilities. It provides insightful analysis of key geopolitical events, geographic trends and global trade policies, and embeds these across the full range of EY service offerings.

Mark Weinberger, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"Geopolitical and macroeconomic instability and risk are currently among the top concerns for EY clients around the world, yet many still need to take active steps to address the issues. We are already helping large multinationals make informed decisions using a broad approach that embeds geopolitical insights and our global and local knowledge."

Jonathan Shames will lead the group as EY Global Geostrategic Business Group Leader, having had 34 years of experience serving global clients and holding EY leadership roles.

Shames says: "We are experiencing unprecedented levels of political and economic change around the world and geopolitical uncertainty is a key disruptive force impacting business decisions. Yet, 89% of respondents to the recent EY Growth Barometer survey see growth opportunities in today's uncertainty. It is clear that organizations, now more than ever, need to understand the business implications of geopolitical change and integrate that into the decision making at their highest levels. Our group will actively work with businesses to assess global risk, as well as identify the opportunities that emerge from geopolitical disruption."

The Geostrategic Business Group will build on existing global EY offerings around three core areas: footprint assessment, growth strategies and managing disruption.

These service offerings will be enhanced through the global EY network and supplemented by relationships with external groups such as geopolitical advisory firms, think tanks and universities.

Teaming with Teneo Intelligence

To support its geostrategic offerings, EY is collaborating with Teneo Intelligence, the geopolitical risk division of the global advisory firm Teneo, to complement its practical knowledge and experience as needed in markets around the world. Teneo Intelligence analyzes how political decision-making and events drive market outcomes and impact business.

Kevin Kajiwara, Co-President of Teneo Intelligence, says: "Geopolitics is re-ordering the global operating environment, and a clear-eyed appraisal of political actors' motivations and limitations will be key to contextualizing the opportunities presented by the evolution of globalization. Close monitoring of the issues playing out, coupled with a dispassionate analysis of what it means longer term, are more critical than ever for the ongoing success of today's multinational corporations and the people that run them."

