Capita plc - Contract update

Capita plc (Capita) is issuing the following statement regarding its life and pensions contract with Prudential.

As part of its wider customer and technology transformation programme, Prudential has today announced that the administration of its life and pensions business will be transferring from Capita to a new supplier on 31st July 2018. These operations are expected to contribute revenue of around £80m to Capita in the full year to December 2017.

During its 10-year partnership, Capita has helped Prudential to achieve and maintain award-winning standards of customer service and delivered operational improvements that provide a strong platform for future development. Capita will continue to administer Prudential's international operations.

Capita remains a leading provider in the UK and international life and pensions market, administering 15 million policies and delivering major benefits and the highest standards of customer service for 21 clients.

This announcement is not related to Capita's discussions with a separate life and pensions client, as previously disclosed at our half year results.

