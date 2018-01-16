UiPath Set to Host Largest Gathering of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Experts in India

BENGALURU, India, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Two events will bring together hundreds of experts, leaders and IT professionals to discuss the future of RPA

Events to showcase India 's leadership in the field of RPA, and explore how technology can drive India 's future economy

UiPath , the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, announces two events to be held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru, India on January 17-18, 2018, that will bring together some of the leading experts and developers in robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), IT and business. UiPathForward India takes place on January 17, 2018, and will host a day of panel discussions and debates on the future of RPA and the technology's potential impact on the Indian, and world, economy. The UiPath Developer Conference on January 18, 2018 will be one of the largest gatherings of its kind of developers and IT professionals in India, and will include a Hackathon, challenging some of India's brightest to develop innovative RPA solutions.

"India has been home to UiPath for many years and we are well-established here," says Daniel Dines, CEO and founder of UiPath. "UiPath provides RPA solutions for some of India's most dynamic companies, and many of our IT professionals are based here thanks to the deep pool of IT talent that India possesses. So, it makes sense to hold two events here back-to-back, and bring together some of the country's leading experts to interact, and discuss a technology that is rapidly changing the way evert business works."

UiPathForward India

Date: January 17, 2018

Time: 9.00am - 7.00pm

Location: Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru, India

UiPathForward India is set to be one of the largest gatherings of experts and leaders in RPA in India. The day will feature nine speeches and discussions surrounding RPA, its application within business and its promise for the future. Speakers include Akila Vasudevan of IBM and Sumit Srivastav of PwC India who will discuss RPA's real-life application within Indian firms and the effect it has had on productivity and efficiency. Sarah Burnett of Everest Group will talk about what we can expect from the future of RPA, and the ground-breaking research currently taking place that seeks to implement RPA at greater scale than ever before

Experts and leaders from some of India's leading companies will be attending as delegates or speakers, including AXA, Prudential, IBM, PwC India, Oracle, Abbyy, Celonis, Enate, Everest, Accenture and Tech Mahindra.

UiPath Developers Conference

Date: January 18, 2018

Time: 9.00am - 7.00pm

Location: Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru, India

UiPath Developers Conference will bring together some of the top minds in RPA development and coding, enabling the developer community to discuss the technology behind RPA, overcoming future challenges and self-learning. The day will also feature a Awarding Ceremony for the winners of the Hackathon organized by the Indian UiPath developers' team prior to the conference.

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The company is at the forefront of the digital business revolution achieving over 500% yearly revenue growth since 2015. A global community exceeding 30,000 users and over 500 enterprise customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to deploy attended and unattended software robots quickly and accurately resulting in better business outcomes, stronger security and compliance, and higher job satisfaction. Based in New York City, US, UiPath also maintains offices in Australia, France, India, Japan, Romania, and the United Kingdom with an employee base over 500 people. For more information, please access UiPath Website. (https://www.uipath.com)