Epsilon Launches Channel Partner Programme to Accelerate Service Provider Growth with Cloud-centric Networking

SINGAPORE, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Channel Partners gain agile and efficient network services that increase time-to-market and deliver new and sustainable revenue streams

Epsilon, a privately owned global communications Service Provider, has launched its channel partner programme globally. Managed Service Providers around the world can rapidly adopt and deploy a suite of Cloud-centric network services that enable them to capture new and larger contracts while removing the limits of their operations.

The Epsilon Partner Programme enables Service Providers to rapidly monetise connectivity, Voice, Colocation and professional services. Partners benefit from a smart network utility that combines on-demand infrastructure, automation, web-based portals and APIs to enable them to deploy, manage and optimise their applications and services globally.

"We are super-charging the global IT channel with networking built for the Cloud era. Our partner programme enables Managed Service Providers to move quickly to serve new demand and transform their businesses with Cloud-centric networking," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. "We remove the barriers to growth with a model dedicated to turning networking into a driver for long-term profitability."

The partner programme follows a simple four-step sign up process that makes it easy for Managed Service Providers to get involved and begin winning new business. Epsilon supports its partners with sales and engineering expertise as well as partner marketing and training. Services can be offered with both co-branded and white-label options based on partner preference.

"Epsilon's partner programme has enabled us to offer on-demand connectivity to our customers and quickly differentiate our services. We've been able to monetise Cloud in new ways and deliver new and existing customers innovative network services," said Paul Tindley, CEO at SmartIPX. "Epsilon understands what it takes to make a partnership successful. It supports partners end-to-end and is really committed to collaborating and growing together."

UK-based Service Provider SmartIPX has joined Epsilon's partner programme and offers its customers on-demand connectivity to world-leading Cloud Service Providers, Global SIP, Ethernet and a whole range of infrastructure solutions. It is able to directly leverage Epsilon's global fabric of 600+ Service Providers and terabyte global optical network.

"When a partner joins our programme, they become part of the Epsilon family and we grow together. Managed Service Providers don't have to invest time and resources in building and developing their own platforms and services. We give them a cost-efficient solution that is ready to deploy in local markets today. That makes monetisation quick and efficient," said Szlosarek.

For more information about Epsilon's Channel Partner Program, please visit: http://www.epsilontel.com/epsilon-telecommunications-partner-program/

Chadwick Kinlay

c.kinlay@epsilontel.com

+65-6813-4095