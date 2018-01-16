Minsk and Tokyo, Jan 16, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Belinvestbank JSC ("Belinvestbank"), a leading bank in Belarus, and JCB International Co., Ltd. ("JCBI"), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., launch acceptance of JCB Cards at ATMs and POS terminals.Belinvestbank is the first bank in Belarus to start acceptance of JCB card. Belinvestbank's wide acquiring network has 500 ATMs and 7,300 merchants that will accept JCB Card for cash withdrawals and payments in Belarus.Takashi Suetsugu, General Director of JCB International Eurasia: "We are pleased that today JCB Card acceptance in Belarus is being enabled. In February 2017, citizens of Japan and 79 more countries became eligible for visa-free entry. Visitors can spend now up to 5 days in Belarus without any visa or registration formalities. In addition to Japan, these countries include China, Korea, and Taiwan where JCB has a large number of card members. We are sure that JCB Cardmembers from these countries will be pleased with the wider acceptance of JCB Cards. Today's launch is also a crucial step for our issuance projects in Russia where JCB Cards and co-badged Mir-JCB Cards have been issued since 2015. Belarus is one of the main routes for business people and tourists from Russia".Andrey Brishtelev, Chairman of the Board of Belinvestbank: "We are glad that Belinvestbank helps to establish comfortable conditions for staying in Belarus for JCB Cardholders who are visiting our country. Furthermore, we are expanding opportunities for cardholders of the Russian national payment system MIR as co-badged Mir-JCB cards will be accepted in Belarus via acquiring network of Belinvestbank. Payments for goods and services with payment card eliminate the need of foreign currency exchange for Belarusian rubles. Thus, our guests will have additional time to see and learn about Belarus as much as possible. In addition, the acquiring network of Belinvestbank has been one of the largest for several years and it continues to evolve actively throughout the country. That means that you will be able to use JCB Cards almost everywhere in Belarus. We strive to satisfy the needs of business people coming to Belarus from all over the world. The launch of JCB payment system will speed up and simplify their payments and will strengthen the image of Belinvestbank and Belarus in the international financial market".About BelinvestbankBelinvestbank OJSC is one of the largest financial and credit institutions of Belarus. For many years Belinvestbank has been maintaining its presence in the top six largest banks of the country in terms of volume of assets, credit and settlement operations and customer accounts, has one of the most extensive regional networks (about 130 banking units) and is one of the largest card issuers in the country's bank payment cards market. Belinvestbank successfully combines huge experience and traditions accumulated for the quarter-century history of development with the implementation of modern world business practices. Starting from 2015, Bank implements a program to increase its efficiency and commercialization. This program is being implemented with the support of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.ContactIvan KarpenkoBelinvestbank OJSCMarketing and Advertising DepartmentTel: +375 29 632 79 97E-mail: karpenko_is@belinvestbank.byAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ru.jcb/ru/ or www.global.jcb/en/ContactKumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBBelinvestbankCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.