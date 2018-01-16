FTSE 250 hospital group Spire Healthcare confirmed its previous guidance for 2017 on Tuesday. The group, which is the second largest provider of private healthcare in the UK, continues to expect revenues of between £929m and £932m and underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £149m to £151m. In addition, net debt at the end of December is expected to be around £465m. Spire is due to announce its preliminary results for the full year on 2 March, with guidance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...