Tate & Lyle has promoted current chief financial officer Nick Hampton to the role of chief executive with effect from 1 April 2018. Hampton succeeds Javed Ahmed who, having served as CEO of Tate since October 2009, will step down from this role and from the board and retire from the company in April. Hampton joined Tate as CFO in September 2014 from PepsiCo, where he had served as president West Europe and senior vice president Commercial Europe since 2013. During his 20-year career at PepsiCo, ...

