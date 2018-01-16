COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 7/2018- 16 JANUARY 2018



Pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Hartwall Capital Oy Ab, Pohjoisesplanadi 5, FI-00170 Helsinki, Finland, that the company on 16 January 2018 has sold its indirect holding of shares through the company HC Holding Oy Ab in Royal Unibrew A/S so that Hartwall Capital Oy Ab's total holding of shares in Royal Unibrew A/S hereafter is 0% of the share capital.



