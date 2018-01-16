Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Monthly Investment Report - December 2017

RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)



Attached is a link to the revised monthly investment report for December 2017. The only change from the announcement released on 10 January 2018 relates to the Company's Ongoing Charges Figure.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-1001181102-8550_CR_2017-12_RICL_monthly_report_Dec_2017_CC.pdf



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Martin Bourgaize +44 1481 745552