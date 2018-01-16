Uoolu to Bring Together 100 Global Leading Developers at Beijing Summit

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Uoolu.com will launch the first Global Real Estate Internet Summit (GREIS) and a brand and platform upgrade on January 29, 2018. The event is expected to bring together leading developers, media outlets and 500 investment experts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629186/Uoolu_Global_Summit_Biejing.jpg

Organized by Uoolu.com, a leading Chinese platform for property investment globally, and attended by top developers and media outlets, GREIS is set to be a major event of the sector in 2018. Mr. Huang Xiaodan, founder and CEO of Uoolu.com will launch the company's brand and platform upgrade at the summit. Heavyweights in real estate, private equity and hedge funds will share their insights in global asset allocation of China's new affluent class.

Breaking New Grounds

1. First meetup of 100 top developers from 22 countries

100 prestigious developers from 22 countries, including EMAAR, the largest developer in UAE, CONCORD, the largest community developer in Canada , Mitsubishi Estate, a leading Japanese developer, and Berkeley, one of the largest developers in the UK, are invited.

2. In the spotlight of over 100 media outlets

Influential international media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, the Bangkok Post, and Reuters will be invited, according to plan. The summit will be covered and live-streamed by top Chinese strategic media partners Hexun.com, ifeng.com, and Jiemian.com.

3. Shedding light on the formula of real estate + finance + AI

Industry insiders will share their perspectives on the purchasing power of Chinese consumers, global real estate trends, and blockchain's application in the sector. A big-data based investigation into global property investments by Chinese consumers and a forecast for trends in 2018is to be released in Chinese and English versions for the first time.

4. Launching of the Uoolu Global Real Estate Awards

Uoolu Global Real Estate Awards will be unveiled for the first time:

The Most Popular Global Real Estate Brands

The Most Popular Global Real Estate Projects

The Most Popular Innovative Global Real Estate Funds

The Driving Force of Global Assets Allocation

The rankings will assist investors in their search for the best properties worldwide.

The ground-breaking GREIS reflects Uoolu's market insights and ability to assemble the best properties. GREIS is meant to be a gathering of industry insiders and a bridge between quality assets and China's massive purchasing power.