Tech.co Acquired by UK Publishing Tech Company MVF

- Tech.co is a leading US technology news site

- Acquired by UK based international publishing tech company MVF

- Follows acquisition of Startups.co.uk in 2017

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MVF, one of the UK's fastest growing customer generation businesses, has announced the acquisition of US technology news brand, Tech.co.

It was reported this week that a record number of UK businesses were the target of international buyout in 2017, MVF bucks this trend with continued growth and another substantial acquisition.

Founded in the US in 2006, Tech.co has transformed from a community-building 'Tech Cocktail' event to an influential media brand with millions of readers around the world. MVF presently operates a suite of global publishing sites, using expert articles and informative reviews to connect active customers with businesses all over the world.

The purchase follows MVF's acquisition of UK business site startups.co.uk in February 2017, and is part of the company's ambitious growth plans as it aims to expand its global reach by acquiring high authority digital brands.

MVF CEO Michael Teixeira: "Tech.co is the perfect addition to our portfolio - it is a respected publishing site with an established reputation for providing tech news to an engaged community.

"We believe we can grow the brand's audience by further investing in great content and useful resources for global readers while applying our unique lead generation platform and cross-channel digital marketing expertise."

Tech.co cofounder Frank Gruber commented: "We are incredibly proud of the brand we have created over the last decade, growing it from a community event series to one of the world's leading tech publishers."

Cofounder Jen Consalvo added: "The leadership team behind MVF impressed us with their excitement for the brand and their ability to scale businesses. We feel confident Tech.co is in the right hands and look forward to watching it grow and evolve."

Notes to editors:

Founded in 2009 by 5 friends, MVF topped the Sunday Times Tech Track as the fastest growing tech company in the UK in 2013 after achieving compound annual growth of 278% over its first four years of trading

Tech.co founders Frank Gruber and Jen Consalvo will focus on their work advising, investing, and consulting while they continue to grow Startup of the Year and Innovate Celebrate

and will focus on their work advising, investing, and consulting while they continue to grow Startup of the Year and Innovate Celebrate Tech.co cofounder Frank Gruber shares more details: https://Tech.co/techco-acquired-by-mvf-2018-01

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628637/MVF_Acquires_Tech_Co.jpg