

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited U.K. inflation data due later in the day for direction.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,771 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



JD Sports jumped 6.7 percent as the retailer raised its profit forecast for the second time since September.



Mining giant Rio Tinto fell over 1 percent despite reporting growth in iron ore production in the fourth quarter.



GKN rose more than 1 percent to extend Monday's gains after Melrose Industries outlined its plans for the automotive and aerospace components company.



Premier Foods climbed 3.2 percent after reporting an increase in third-quarter sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX