Inbound Tourism Promotion "JAPAN Where tradition meets the future" Returns With Interactive Contents Taking Viewers On a Virtual Tour of Japan

Overview

"JAPAN Where tradition meets the future," a large-scale inbound tourism promotion which started in 2016, returns with more interactive contents to experience Japanese culture.

A 360-degree Virtual Reality (VR) video "[360-degree VR] JAPAN Where tradition meets the future" will be released on 16 January 2018, introducing 16 carefully selected tourist destinations in Japan.

A prize competition "WIN A TRIP TO JAPAN!" will be held, where participants are asked to comment on the VR video posted on Facebook. One winner from each country will receive a pair of round-trip air tickets to Japan.

An Augmented Reality (AR) digital signage display "Interactive Vision," where people can virtually try on Japanese traditional costumes, will be exhibited in five countries across Europe, starting from Madrid, Spain on Thursday, 18 January.

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO, London Office) released a 360-degree VR video "[360-degree VR] JAPAN Where tradition meets the future" on 16 January 2018. The video visualizing the essence of Japan and its culture was created as part of "JAPAN - Where tradition meets the future", a large-scale inbound tourism promotion targeting 15 European countries, which started in 2016. With the concept of fusing together "tradition," "innovation," and "nature" which coexist in the diverse culture of Japan, the 360-degree VR video takes viewers on a virtual tour of Japan.

Japan National Tourism Organization's large-scale inbound tourism campaign "JAPAN Where tradition meets the future" (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the promotion, there will be a social media prize competition to win a round-trip to Japan. Also, an AR digital signage display "Interactive Vision" will be exhibited in five countries across Europe, allowing passersby to virtually try on traditional Japanese costumes such as kabuki, maiko, and samurai

With the aim of Japan becoming more recognized and being chosen as a tourist destination, this promotion combines "traditional culture" with "innovative technology" to create contents that will appeal to the world, as stated in the promotion title "JAPAN Where tradition meets the future."

About the 2018 promotion for "JAPAN Where tradition meets the future"

"JAPAN Where tradition meets the future," is a highly acclaimed large-scale inbound tourism promotion by JNTO which began in 2016. The first video exceeded 13 million total views throughout the world, and has won silver and bronze in the Digital Craft division for SPIKES ASIA 2017, as well as being chosen as a finalist in three categories in ONE SHOW 2017. The 2018 promotion will provide interactive contents which will allow viewers to better understand Japan and its culture.

360-degree VR video "[360-degree VR] JAPAN Where tradition meets the future"

This 360-degree VR video shows the mesmerizing qualities of Japan condensed into a three minute video. This video creates a simulated experience of visiting Japan, introducing 16 carefully selected tourist destinations. These include the Tokyo Tower and Kyoto's Sagano Bamboo Forest, known as the Golden Route, and other popular tourist destinations. Passing through the torii gates of Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto, viewers will find themselves in the bustle of Shibuya Scramble Crossing, as well as having a kabuki actor perform right before their eyes. The video also includes points of views not very common in 360-degree VR videos such as being at eye-level with a Prize Pikachu from the claw machine, Sushi on a conveyor-belt, and a parfait on top of a tray at KAWAII MONSTER CAFE HARAJUKU.

Prize Competition

Along with the video release, there will be a prize competition "WIN A TRIP TO JAPAN!" Participants are asked to watch the promotional video "[360-degree VR] JAPAN Where tradition meets the future" on the JNTO official Facebook page and post comments about their most memorable scenes. One winner from each of the five countries will be awarded a pair of round-trip air tickets to Japan.

*Viewers from France can also participate by following the JNTO Paris official Twitter account and retweeting the "visitjapan" tweet.

Schedule: Wednesday, 17 January 2018 2:00PM - Friday, 2 March 2018 2:00PM (Japan Time)

Exhibition country: Spain, France, UK, Italy, Germany

Prize: Round-trip air ticket to Japan (one pair per country)

*For more information, please refer to the campaign website (http://visitjapan-europe.jnto.go.jp/en/campaign/).

AR Digital Signage Display "Interactive Vision"

From Thursday, 18 January 2018 Wednesday, 28 February 2018, an AR Digital Signage Display "Interactive Vision" where passersby can virtually try on Japanese traditional costumes, will be exhibited in five countries across Europe. The countries where the signage display will be exhibited are Spain (Madrid), France (Paris), UK (London), Italy (Milan), and Germany (Munich, Frankfurt), at major stations, shopping malls, etc. for four five days per country.

