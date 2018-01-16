London stocks nudged higher in early trade on Tuesday as investors sifted through a raft of corporate news ahead of the release of the latest UK inflation figures. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,778.23, while the pound was flat against the dollar at 1.3790 after climbing to its highest level against the greenback since Brexit on Monday, and 0.1% firmer versus the euro at 1.1255. The main focus on the economic front will be the retail price index, producer price index and consumer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...